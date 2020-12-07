Huge traffic congestion on DND as Chilla border remains closed

With the ongoing farmers' agitation at various places Delhi Traffic Police on Monday announced that the Chilla border on Noida link road was closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi and advised people to use Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway. The farmers' protest against the new farm laws entered 12th day on Monday,

"The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," the police tweeted. The closure of the border led to huge congestion of traffic near DND flyway.

Denying the traffic jam situation on the DND, the police claimed that there was no congestion but admitted that the traffic was running slow on the flyover. An ambulance, which was coming from Mathura and carrying a child was seen stuck in a traffic jam near the toll plaza on DND flyway.

"We are facing difficulty here, the family of the patient is worried as they have to go to the Kalawati Hospital in Delhi," Salman the ambulance driver said. However, the traffic police facilitated the passage of the ambulance.

"We have managed to get an ambulance out from the traffic which was stuck in jam," police said. Meanwhile, the agitating farmers have called for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)