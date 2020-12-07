Area cordoned off in Srinagar after suspected vehicle does not stop at checkpoint

The Narbal area on the outskirts of Srinagar has been cordoned off after a suspected vehicle did not stop at a checkpoint when asked by police on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir police said. The suspicious vehicle ignored the signal to stop which led to a little chaos in the area.

"Based on inputs of terrorist movement, we had put up barricades. A car was asked to stop but it didn't. It created disturbance in the area. Search operation underway," said SP West (Srinagar) Shahzad Salahi while talking to media. More details are awaited. (ANI)