Goa: Opposition parties to support 'Bharat Bandh'

State Congress chief Girish Chodankar said his party has also extended full support to the bandh and would be participating in demonstrations planned by various unions.All India Trade Union Congress AITUC Goa general secretary Suhas Naik said they will be holding a protest at the Azad Maidan here on Tuesday against the anti-farmer policies of the central government.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:57 IST
Opposition parties in Goa have extended their support to the Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri- marketing laws. However, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters here on Monday that there will be no impact of the bandh in the coastal state.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade said people are convinced about the Union government's intentions behind the new farm laws and "there will be no response to the bandh". However, NCP's Goa unit chief Jose Philip DSouza said his party workers will hold demonstrations at various places in the state on Tuesday.

"We are fully supporting the cause of the farmers. We stand by them," he said. State Congress chief Girish Chodankar said his party has also extended full support to the bandh and would be participating in demonstrations planned by various unions.

All India Trade Union Congress' (AITUC) Goa general secretary Suhas Naik said they will be holding a protest at the Azad Maidan here on Tuesday against the "anti-farmer" policies of the central government. A spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit said their party has also extended support to the bandh.

Meanwhile, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Deepak Dhavalikar said they are yet to decide on whether to support the bandh or not as their party leaders are busy with the campaign for zilla panchayat elections to be held in Goa on December 12..

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

