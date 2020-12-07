Andhra Guv releases ex-gratia to kin of soldier killed in J-K encounter

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Monday released an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakhs to the wife of Praveen Kumar Reddy, Havildar of Indian Army who made supreme sacrifice in an encounter with the terrorists in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district last month. Harichandan gave the ex-gratia by sanctioning the amount from Governor's discretionary grant funds, as per a statement from the Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh.

Governor Harichandan handed the cheque of Rs 2 lakhs towards the ex-gratia amount to the 18 Madras Regiment of the Indian Army on Monday, for transferring the same to the wife of Reddy, who belonged to Reddyvaripalle of Chittoor district. Havildar Reddy was killed during a joint operation by army and Border Security Force (BSF) against terrorist infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in November, this year.

Havildar Reddy was serving in the Madras regiment for the past 18 years. (ANI)