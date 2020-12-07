LF chairman appeals to Bengal people to make 'Bharat Bandh' a success

Left Front chairman Biman Bose onMonday urged the people of West Bengal to make 'Bharat Bandh'on December 8, called by farmers' unions over the newagriculture laws, a grand success

Making the appeal on behalf of 16 Left and associateparties, Bose said that the farmers' protest demandingwithdrawal of the agriculture laws and the Electricity(Amendment) Bill 2020 has turned into a historic movement

He requested the people of the state to support thecause and "make this movement by the country's food providerssuccessful".