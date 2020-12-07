Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers raise slogans at site of new BJP office in Amritsar

Punjab farmers on Monday raised slogans at the site of the new BJP office in Amritsar whose foundation stone was going to be laid.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:10 IST
Farmers raise slogans at site of new BJP office in Amritsar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab farmers on Monday raised slogans at the site of the new BJP office in Amritsar whose foundation stone was going to be laid. The farmers, who were taking part in a bike rally to make people aware about the nationwide shutdown on December 8, received information that the foundation ceremony was going to be held.

The farmers said that such programmes should not be held at a time when they were protesting at the national capital's border against the farm laws. On the other hand, BJP workers said this was a conspiracy of the opposition parties. Talks between the Centre and the farmers are scheduled to be held on December 9 when the two parties will come up with solutions, they said.

The BJP also raised slogans to counter the farmers. "This was the failure of Captain Amarinder Singh government that he was unable to maintain law and order situation in the state," a BJP worker said.

However, the situation is under control, according to the police. (ANI)

Also Read: Amarinder Singh, Khattar spar over farmers' protest

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair CEO predicts problems for IAG ownership of BA after Brexit

The chief executive of Ryanair predicts problems for IAGs ownership of UK-based airline British Airways after Britains transition period with the European Union ends on Dec. 31, due to European Union airline ownership rules. I cannot see ho...

Poland's PKN Orlen to buy media company Polska Press

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying media company Polska Press, its chief executive said on Monday, shifting control of numerous regional newspapers to a state-owned company from its German owner.Warsaws ruling nationalist Law and Justice Pi...

Maha: Dutch woman held for ramming stolen vehicle into car

A 24-year-old Dutch woman tourist has been arrested for allegedly ramming a stolen jeep into a car in Satara in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening near Vijaynagar on Patan-Karad road, and she had s...

Paris Airshow cancelled in blow to aerospace recovery

The Paris Airshow has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two, raising questions about the speed of the aerospace industrys recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. Organisers said Europes largest industrial showcase, which attracts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020