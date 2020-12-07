Left Menu
Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity to support farmers' Bharat Bandh

We extend full support to the farmers associations for enforcing the nationwide bandh on December 8, 2020, Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity said in a statement. The association along with Shramajivee Mahila Samity will take part in symbolic protests and organise marches and demonstrations in 11 districts of West Bengal to show solidarity to a nationwide bandh call, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Farm labourers body Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity has extended full support to farmers' groups call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday and will organise demonstrations in 11 districts of West Bengal. It is an independent union of agricultural labourers, sharecroppers, marginal farmers and plantation workers.

The association stands in solidarity with the protesting farmers in the national capital on the new farm laws, it said. "We extend full support to the farmer's association(s) for enforcing the nationwide 'bandh' on December 8, 2020," Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity said in a statement. The association along with Shramajivee Mahila Samity will take part in symbolic protests and organise marches and demonstrations in 11 districts of West Bengal to show solidarity to a nationwide bandh call, the statement said.

