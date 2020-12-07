Left Menu
BJP slams TRS for opposing farm laws

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress, Left parties and state government employees on Monday said they would join TRS in participating in the December 8 Bharat Bandh against the new farm laws brought in by the NDA government.The Congress, in a release, said its legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would participate in a protest at Sharmipet area here.

The BJP on Monday slammed the ruling TRS for opposing the farm laws and extending support to the December 8 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmers' outfits and requested them not to believe in 'misinformation'. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy described the decision as 'unfortunate' and alleged that the TRS government was trying to close shops and halt transport.

He urged the public to resist the bandh call. The minister alleged that some political parties like TRS were trying to mislead farmers and they should not be taken in by 'misinformation'.

He reiterated that the NDA government would stand by the farmers. Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress, Left parties and state government employees on Monday said they would join TRS in participating in the December 8 'Bharat Bandh against the new farm laws brought in by the NDA government.

The Congress, in a release, said its legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would participate in a protest at Sharmipet area here. The Left parties would take out a rally in the city, followed by a public meeting, the CPI(M) said in a release.

It described as a 'good development', TRS and Congress extending support to the bandh call. The Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers' Union (TNGO) said employees would participate in the bandh in all districts and in Hyderabad in protest against the anti-farmer "black laws" brought in by the Centre, a TNGO release said.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday had extended support to the Bharat Bandh and said the party rank and file would actively participate in it to ensure it was a success..

