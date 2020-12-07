Makeshift medical camp continues to operate at Singhu border amid farmers' protest

On day 12 of the farmer protests at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), a make-shift medical camp continued to operate there on Monday. Speaking to Dr Gurpreet Singh, who is a general practitioner at a hospital in Amritsar, said, "We have attended to 400 farmers with ailments. They have been provided with treatment."

"Many members of several Kisan Unions and protestors have complained of cold and fever." He reiterated that to serve these patients, they have come from Amritsar.

"We have carried many medicines for various ailments. We have checked the blood pressure, sugar, fever, diabetes of various patients. As per our knowledge, no COVID-19 case has visited us. We will continue to help the protestors," he added. On December 7, Opposition parties except the Trinamool Congress lent their support to Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmers' unions in protest against the new farm laws introduced by the central government. (ANI)