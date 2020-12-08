BJD maintains silence on Bharat Bandh; Cong raises accusing finger at it

Odishas ruling BJD on Monday maintained silence on the Bharat Bandh on new farm laws and preferred to resolve the farmers' issues through dialogue, prompting the Congress to raise an accusing finger at it. The Congress, which has asked its workers and supporters to actively participate in the December 8 Bandh in Odisha took a swipe at the BJD, describing the regional party as "part of the BJP".

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), however, said that it has always been with the farming community. In a joint press conference, the leaders of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), NCP, RJD, Forward Bloc and the SP called upon the people of Odisha to make Tuesday's Bharat Bandh successful in the interests of the farmers.

The bandh in Odisha will be organised from 6 am to 6 pm, said CPI(M) state secretary Ali Kishore Patnaik. Though the BJD did not make any categorical statement on the bandh, the state government, during the day, announced that the offices will be closed on Tuesday in view of the nationwide shutdown.

An official statement said since transport and vehicular movements are expected to be affected by the bandh in the state, the government has decided to shut the offices for the day keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. The essential services provided by the government will remain functional in the state, the statement said.

In a related development, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) also announced postponement of the State Civil Services, 2019 GS Paper I & II main exam to January 2, 2021. The examination was scheduled to be held on December 8.

"Taking into account the difficulties expected to be faced by the candidates in approaching the examination centres due to Bharat Bandh, the OCS-2019 Main Examination (GS-I and GS-II) scheduled to be held on December 8 is hereby postponed. The exam is rescheduled to January 2 at the same venue and same time," a notification issued by the OPSC said.

The opposition Congress used Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-headed party's silence on the bandh to attack it. "The BJD's silence (on the Bandh) has exposed its real face. While regional parties across the country have been supporting the farmers, it is the BJD alone in Odisha which has remained silent. The party is anti-farmer and part of the BJP," state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik said.

Stating that farmers are the backbone of the nation, Patnaik said that all should join the protest to safeguard the interests of the "Annadatta" (providers of food). He also called upon party workers to maintain peace during the Bharat bandh on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the BJD's national spokesman Sasmit Patra in a statement said, "It is important to resolve all the issues of farmers and remove their apprehensions." "The BJD is hopeful that the outstanding issues can be resolved through sincere dialogue and we look forward to the talks on December 9, 2020 between the Union Government and the farmer's groups," Patra said.

Stating that the BJD has always been demanding doubling of Minimum Support Prices as suggested by the Swaminathan Committee, Patra said, "We will continue to do so for the benefit of our farmers". Earlier, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said that the state government has extended its moral support to the farming community and it has made its stance very clear on this matter in Parliament.

The Naveen Patnaik-led party, which backed the BJP-led government at the Centre on various occasions, however, opposed the three Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Farm Services Bill, in Parliament. Sources said that the ruling party is in a fix on whether to support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers as its government in Odisha has introduced three similar bills in the recently concluded winter session of the Assembly which advocated private investment in the agriculture sector.