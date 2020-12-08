Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana's Mukhra K village becomes 100 pc open defecation free

Central Water Resources Ministry under Swatch Bharat Mission has selected Mukhra K village in Adilabad District as the only 100 per cent Open Defecation Free (ODF) village in Telangana state, according to the Chief ministers office.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:23 IST
Telangana's Mukhra K village becomes 100 pc open defecation free
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Central Water Resources Ministry under Swatch Bharat Mission has selected Mukhra K village in Adilabad District as the only 100 per cent Open Defecation Free (ODF) village in Telangana state, according to the Chief ministers office. On this occasion, Mukhra Village Sarpanch, MPTC and other public representatives met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan.

The Chief Minister has expressed happiness over the Mukhra village becoming an ODF Plus village. "The dreams I have dreamt are being realised through your village," the Chief Minister said to Mukhra Village sarpanch Gadke Meenakshi and the officials.

He added, it is appreciable that Mukhra village ensured 100 per cent in safeguarding the plant saplings and preparing the bio-fertilisers in the village cent per cent. The CM hoped that every village in Telangana state should become like Mukhra village. In this programme, Minister Dayakar Rao, MPTC Gadke Subhash, Deepak and others participated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump calls US 'third world country' in latest attack on election results

President Donald Trump has likened the US to a third world country as he blasted the rigged election, reiterating his unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud in the presidential polls. The election was a disgrace to our country,...

Biden picks retired Army general Lloyd Austin to run Pentagon

US President-elect Joe Biden has selected retired Army general Lloyd Austin to run the Pentagon as Secretary of Defence, according to media reports. If confirmed by the Senate, the 67-year-old career military officer would be the first Afri...

ISL 7: Refereeing 'thankless task', but it needs to get better, says Coyle

After registering a 2-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League ISL, Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle said that refereeing needs to get better in the tournament as his side has been on the wrong end of the decisions in almost a...

Uttarakhand: Five poachers held, animal parts recovered

The forest department has caught five alleged wildlife poachers near Lata Khark of Nanda Devi National Park.While searching them, four teeth of a rare species of musk deer, head of a deer and animal hide were recovered. Also, 60 traps were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020