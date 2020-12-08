Left Menu
Bharat bandh: Telangana road transport corporation staff stage protest in Kamareddy

Extending their support to the Bharat bandh call, given by farmer unions, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers staged a demonstration in Kamareddy district on Tuesday.

ANI | Kamareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:49 IST
Bharat bandh: Telangana road transport corporation staff stage protest in Kamareddy
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees stage protest in Kamareddy on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Extending their support to the Bharat bandh call, given by farmer unions, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers staged a demonstration in Kamareddy district on Tuesday. Bus driver Mohammad Khazeer said they were following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who raised his voice against the farm laws. "We chose a government to make our life easier and not to make it tougher. Farmers should not be subjected to injustice."

Conductor M Sitaramulu went on to add their protest will continue till the recently enacted farm laws are rolled back by the Centre. "We stand with the farmers' demand to roll back the three farm laws that have been recently passed," said Sitaramulu.

The protesting farmer unions have called for a nationwide bandh today, stating that they were not satisfied with the amendments to the agricultural legislation being proposed by the government. "The bandh will be observed throughout Tuesday, while a Chakka Jam (road blockade) will be conducted till 3 pm," said Darshan Pal, Punjab unit president of Krantikari Kisan Union.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

