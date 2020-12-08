Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:06 IST
Farmers, agri key for economic growth; their upliftment top priority of state govt: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said farmers and agriculture are key for growth of the country's economy and their upliftment is the top priority of the state government. Gehlot was addressing a NABARD seminar through video conference.

He said that the cooperation of banks is important in the development of agriculture sector. NABARD and cooperative banks as well as nationalised banks should extend credit facilities for agriculture and allied sectors so that the financial needs of the farmers are met in a timely manner and paves the way for their prosperity, Gehlot added.

On this occasion, he also released NABARD's 'State Focus Paper: Year 2021-22'. He also said the geographical conditions of Rajasthan are uneven but there are immense possibilities of development in the agricultural sector. ''Keeping this in view, NABARD, Reserve Bank and other banks should increase the ratio of long-term agricultural credit in agricultural credit by 20 per cent for growth of infrastructural development.'' The chief minister added that there is a need to take bold decisions like loan waiver along with expansion of loan facilities to pull the farmers out of debt trap.

After the Congress formed government in the state, decision was taken to waive farmers' loans, benefiting 20 lakh farmers. He said that more farmers can get the benefit, if nationalised banks cooperate.

NABARD Chief General Manager Jaideep Srivastava said the bank has assessed a credit potential of Rs 2.33 lakh crore for the priority sector in Rajasthan in 2021-22, which is 10.4 per cent higher than the previous year. He added that the bank is also trying to promote farmer producer organisations in the state. There is a target of setting up about 500 new FPOs in Rajasthan in the next three years.

