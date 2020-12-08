Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrest 2 former labour board officials for embezzlement of funds

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested two former Punjab Labour Welfare Board officials for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of government funds worth over Rs 1.56 crores. The accused have been identified as Sucha Singh Bandi, former Deputy Welfare Commissioner, Labour Welfare Board and Jagdeep Singh Saini, former Deputy Controller Finance and Accounts (DCFA).

An official spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said: "On the basis of an enquiry accused Sucha Singh Bandi, former Deputy Welfare Commissioner, Labour Welfare Board and Jagdeep Singh Saini, former Deputy Controller Finance and Accounts (DCFA) have been arrested for embezzlement and causing huge loss to the state exchequer." The spokesperson said that Hina, Accounts Assistant of Labour Welfare Board was arrested earlier by the Vigilance Bureau in this case.

"Hina, in connivance with the two aforesaid officials, have caused huge loss to the government exchequer to the tune of Rs 1,56,91,063 via internet banking," he said. He said that Hina transferred all this money to her account through the accounts of her relatives using internet banking.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of IPC at Police Station Kharar. (ANI)

