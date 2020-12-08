Left Menu
Chhattisgarh farmers can get their grievances resolved through Dial 112 service

Farmers can get their grievances resolved through Dial 112 service in Chhattisgarh, according to an official press release, on Tuesday.

08-12-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All grievances of farmers in Chhattisgarh including those related to paddy procurement will now be resolved through Dial 112 service. According to an official press release, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, taking a major decision in the larger interest of farmers, has given instructions to include farmers' grievances redressal service under Dial 112.

"This service would be provided to the farmers during the paddy procurement season. Presently, emergency services are provided under Dial 112. Now, collector and Superintendent of Police (SPs) have been directed to ensure immediate redressal of the complaints received from farmers via Dial 112, Baghel said. Farmers of Chhattisgarh can get all the required information about registration, entry of acreage, lack of acreage, any kind of error in Girdawari, any problem in selling paddy and farmers need any kind of financial assistance, by calling on 112. Under Dial 112 service, their problems and grievances would be quickly redressed, the statement read.

The Chief Minister has issued instructions in the context to all the district collectors and the superintendents of police. Every week Chief Secretary will review the complaints received from the farmers under Dial 112 and the action taken to redress the same. (ANI)

