2 Myanmar nationals among 6 held in Manipur for trafficking narcotics; contraband worth Rs 165 cr seized

The Assam Rifles on Monday apprehended six traffickers including two Myanmar nationals and seized from them narcotic substances and contraband worth Rs 165 crore in Manipur's Tengnoupal district. Police said, the operation was executed with the Police and Narcotics Control Bureau in Manipur and the arrest took place during a raid at two locations in the border town of Moreh.

Earlier last month, the Assam Rifles seized a large consignment of contraband items in the town Moreh, which was being smuggled across the border from Myanmar. About 1.3 lakhs WIY tablets in 13 large packets worth Rs 6.5 crores were recovered from an individual trying to cross the border from the Myanmar side. Security forces managed to get hold of the perpetrator after a brief chase. (ANI)