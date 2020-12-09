2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out at Tiken area of Pulwama on Wednesday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The encounter started in the wee hours of Wednesday in the Tiken area of Pulwama. The police and security forces are engaged in the operation. (ANI)

