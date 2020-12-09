Left Menu
Traffic near borders in Delhi remains affected due to farmers' agitation

With the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three newly enacted farm laws entering the 14th day, traffic near the borders of the national capital remained affected as several borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed for commuters.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 10:13 IST
A visual from the Singhu Border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three newly enacted farm laws entering the 14th day, traffic near the borders of the national capital remained affected as several borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed for commuters. Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes due to Singhu and other borders like Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh have been closed for all kinds of traffic movement. The National Highway (NH)-44 is closed from both sides.

Commuters are advised to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway. The police said that traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road, and asked the commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, and NH-44. With farmers firm on their demand about the repealing of the three agriculture laws, their protest entered the 14th day on Wednesday with demonstrations continuing on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and at other borders.

The sixth round of talks which was scheduled for today was cancelled after a small delegation of farmers met the Union Ministers Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday. After the meeting, Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) described the meeting with Union Ministers as 'positive' and said that the government would give a draft to the farm leaders today, which would be discussed by the rest of the group.

"We have not yet received a date for another meeting. The protest will continue," he added. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

