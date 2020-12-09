Left Menu
Development News Edition

NarrativeWave Expands with Energy Leadership

Prior to BluOx, Mr. Grenier was co-founder of Smart Energy Capital, a leading distributed generation company, now part of NextEra.Mel Badheka, CEO and Managing Partner at Greensphere-ESG, is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive with over twenty-five years of global industry experience in renewables, oil gas and technology.

PTI | Scottsdale | Updated: 09-12-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 10:31 IST
NarrativeWave Expands with Energy Leadership

New Advisory Members' expertise and execution to amplify growth SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NarrativeWave, a software-as-a-service provider focused on self-service advanced analytics, is expanding their expertise in energy and renewables by bringing on additional industry thought leaders. These new advisors will help with NarrativeWave's continuous growth by offering an additional level of expertise and execution. Ed Feo has more than thirty years experience with sustainable energy companies. He was a partner in and ultimately co-chair of the Global Project Finance practice at Milbank, starting one of the first practices dedicated to renewable energy. He left the practice of law to manage a finance tech start up with USRG Renewables Group, and thereafter co-founded Coronal Energy, a solar energy company focused on North America. Mr. Feo also is an investor in multiple companies developing sustainable energy projects and solutions.

Dennis Meany is the CEO and Managing Director at Oatfield LLC. Mr. Meany is an esteemed entrepreneur with a successful track record in entrepreneurial, executive and board leadership roles, specifically building teams and executing business plans to successfully harvest value. Prior to Oatfield, Mr. Meany is the former President & Board Member of Lincoln Clean Energy, now a part of Orsted. Mr. Meany has spent 20+ running Renewable Energy companies. Michael Grenier is a founding partner of BluOx Ventures, a special situation investment firm seeking opportunities to accelerate the world's transition to a clean and sustainable economy. Mr. Grenier is a serial entrepreneur with a 20-year career that spans software, venture capital, renewable energy, and finance. Prior to BluOx, Mr. Grenier was co-founder of Smart Energy Capital, a leading distributed generation company, now part of NextEra.

Mel Badheka, CEO and Managing Partner at Greensphere-ESG, is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive with over twenty-five years of global industry experience in renewables, oil & gas and technology. Prior to Greensphere-ESG, Mr. Badheka has built and led large teams at Envision Energy's turbine OEM business in India and Halliburton's upstream software cloud services business across 60 countries. ''We welcome these new, seasoned advisors to our team of passionate professionals,'' said Benjamin Decio, CEO of NarrativeWave. ''By leveraging NarrativeWave's innovative technology and their diverse expertise, we will continue expanding our footprint while helping our clients optimize and improve performance.'' NarrativeWave is the first self-service, advanced analytics SaaS for the Industrial Internet. As data is our clients most valuable asset, NarrativeWave helps you combine your expert knowledge with decision insights to unlock untapped value on your critical, industrial equipment. For more information, please visit narrativewave.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141069/NarrativeWave_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On this day in 2014: Kohli led India first time in Test match

On this day in 2014, Virat Kohli led the country for the first time in a Test match. Kohli made his longest format captaincy debut against Australia at Adelaide Oval in the first game of the four-match Test series. India suffered a 48-run l...

The Habitats Trust Grants announces Conservation Champions for 2020

Noida Uttar PradeshNew Delhi India, December 9 ANIBusinessWire India The Habitats Trust, founded by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, today announced the recipients of The Habitats Trust Grants 2020. The Habitats Trust...

Mizoram launches project to assist migrant workers find employment

The Mizoram government has launched a project to assist the migrant workers, who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, find suitable employment. The Rs 3.3 project under the Mizoram Youth Commission MZC christened as Livelihood Gene...

Over 60 envoys to visit biotech companies in Hyderabad developing COVID-19 vaccine

More than 60 foreign heads of missions will on Wednesday visit leading biotech companies in Hyderabad - Bharat Biotech and Biological E - which are developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus, sources said. They said that this is the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020