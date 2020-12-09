Left Menu
Muslim man in Bengaluru donates land for construction of temple

A Muslim man has donated land worth over Rs 50 lakh for a temple in Hosakote tehsil of Bangaluru Rural district.

HMG Basha who donated land for the temple speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A Muslim man has donated land worth over Rs 50 lakh for a temple in Hosakote tehsil of Bangaluru Rural district. HMG Basha, has donated 1.5 'guntas' of land for the construction of a Lord Hanuman temple. Gunta unit is typically used to measure the size of a piece of land. 1 Gunta is equal to 1,089 sq. ft.

The temple is situated right next to the national highway connecting Bengaluru to Chennai near Hoskote. "I used to see many people struggle while offering prayers as the temple is small. So, I decided to donate a part of my plot of land. All my family members agreed to this. I hope it will help society," Basha told ANI.

Bhyre Gowda, the temple trustee said that the construction of the temple is underway. "HMG Basha donated the land for construction of temple wholeheartedly. Construction of the temple is underway. We are very happy and it was his greatness that Basha called villages and donated so much land to build a temple." Gowda said.

The poster lauding Basha's charity was displayed by villagers beside the main road. (ANI)

