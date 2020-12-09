Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:08 IST
India's active COVID-19 caseload at 3.78 lakh, continues to decline
Active COVID-19 cases continue to decline. (Credits: PIB) . Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing trend of contraction of India's total active COVID-19 cases continues as the active caseload of the country stands at 3,78,909. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 3.89 per cent. The daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload. A net decline of 4,957 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases during the past 24 hours. While 32,080 persons were found positive in the past 24 hours, India has registered 36,635 new recoveries during the same period. India's total cumulative tests are nearing 15 crores (14,98,36,767). Keeping in line with its commitment to conduct more than one million tests every day, 10,22,712 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The testing capacity of the country has grown to 15 lakh tests per day.

India's testing infrastructure has seen a significant boost with 2,220 labs across the country. An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory.

The cumulative national Positivity Rate stands at 6.50 per cent today. The daily positivity rate is just 3.14 per cent. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to a low Positivity Rate. Nineteen States and Union Territories have a weekly positivity rate more than the national average.

Below are the States with the highest cumulative testing along with their respective positivity rates. Uttar Pradesh has the highest cumulative testing with more than 2 crore tests. Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are among the States with the highest cumulative testing with more than 1 crore tests. The Recovery Rate has also increased to 94.66 per cent. Total Recoveries have surpassed 92 lakhs today (92,15,581).

76.37 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,365 newly recovered cases. 4,735 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 3,307 in Delhi.

As many as 75.11 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,032. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,026 new cases. 402 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States and UTs account for 76.37 per cent of new deaths. Delhi saw the maximum casualties (57). Maharashtra and West Bengal follow with 53 and 49 daily deaths, respectively. (ANI)

