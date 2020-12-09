UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concessionReuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:52 IST
Abu Dhabi National Company (ADNOC) said on Wednesday it had signed an exploration concession agreement with Occidental Petroleum Corp for onshore block 5.
Occidental will have a 100% stake in the exploration phase and will invest up to 514 million dirhams ($140 million), including a participation fee, it said.
The block covers 4,212 square km southeast of Abu Dhabi city. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)