Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold miners must ramp up renewable energy to meet climate goals -industry group

The WGC projects gold production will stay more or less flat over the next decade, but energy-intensive mines will be replaced by more energy-efficient ones, helping to curb the sector's emissions. Much of the necessary reduction in emissions, however, will depend on companies investing in renewable electricity generation and phasing out fossil fuel power sources, the WGC said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:31 IST
Gold miners must ramp up renewable energy to meet climate goals -industry group
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Gold miners must rapidly switch to renewable electricity generation if the industry is to curb emissions sufficiently to align with the Paris Agreement's 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7-degree Fahrenheit) global warming target, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Wednesday.

The pressure on gold miners to justify their high carbon emissions is intensifying as prices for the safe-haven metal surged this year. Gold sector emissions need to be reduced by 80% by 2050 to be aligned with the "well-below" 2C scenario, or 92% by 2040 to align with a 1.5C scenario outlined in the climate accord, the industry body has said.

"Companies need to demonstrate action and awareness of the need to decarbonize their operations at the mine site," said John Mulligan, director of climate change at the WGC. Replacing 45% of both grid power and direct fossil fuel-generated electricity would place the industry on track for the 1.5C climate target, the WGC found.

"However, persistent use of coal-fired electricity, either directly or via grid supply, in a few locations, is a potential obstacle to accelerating progress towards climate target alignment," it said. The report, based on data from 158 gold mines collected by research group Wood Mackenzie on behalf of the WGC, excludes China - the world's biggest gold producer - due to "lack of available and consistent data."

The 158 gold mines surveyed together account for about 55% of the world's large-scale industrial gold production. The WGC projects gold production will stay more or less flat over the next decade, but energy-intensive mines will be replaced by more energy-efficient ones, helping to curb the sector's emissions.

Much of the necessary reduction in emissions, however, will depend on companies investing in renewable electricity generation and phasing out fossil fuel power sources, the WGC said. Top gold producer Newmont Corp on Tuesday said it is studying potential for wind and solar installations at some of its mines and would spend $500 million over five years to meet climate change targets.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will take COVID-19 vaccine; safety, efficacy not a concern: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

A certain section of people may be hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccine but not biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who said on Wednesday she will get vaccinated though its durability is not known as of now. The Executive Chair...

Odisha reports 386 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,22,299 on Wednesday after 386 people tested positive for the virus, while five fresh fatalities pushed the coastal states coronavirus death toll to 1,789, a health department official said. The fresh c...

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei raises USD 7 mn funding for new venture

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has raised USD 7 million about Rs 51.4 crore in seed financing to start a new venture that will be unveiled early next year. Pei had co-founded OnePlus, which now ranks among premium smartphone companies, in 2013...

Delhi: EOW arrests International Hawala Kingpin for criminal conspiracy

The Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police has arrested an International Hawala Kingpin and mastermind of incorporating and operating several shell entities across several countries for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.The accused ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020