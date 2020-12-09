Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agitating farmer unions get draft proposals from Govt

As thousands of farmers continue to protest at various borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of three new farm laws, a representative group of their unions on Wednesday received a draft proposal from the government on some key concerns raised by the protesters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:17 IST
Agitating farmer unions get draft proposals from Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As thousands of farmers continue to protest at various borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of three new farm laws, a representative group of their unions on Wednesday received a draft proposal from the government on some key concerns raised by the protesters. The draft proposal has been sent to 13 farm union leaders including Joginder Singh Urgrahan of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), one of the biggest among nearly 40 agitating unions.

''Farmer unions have received the draft proposal from the government,'' Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said. He is one of the many union leaders participating in the ongoing negotiations with the government. Home Minister Amit Shah in Tuesday night's meeting with 13 union leaders had said the government would send a draft proposal on key issues raised by the farmers regarding the three farm laws, even though the meeting had failed to break the ice with farm union leaders who are insisting for repealing these laws.

The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, has also been canceled. The draft proposal has been sent by Vivek Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in Agriculture Ministry.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content. The National Cyberspac...

Sonakshi Sinha extends birthday wishes to father with family portrait

As veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday rings in his 75th milestone birthday, daughter Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable family picture to extend greeting on the platinum celebration. The Dabangg star took to Instagram and shared a p...

Uyghur body to hold protest against China on International Human Rights Day

A pro-Uyghur body named East Turkistan National Awakening Movement is set to hold protests in various countries around the world on International Human Rights Day on December 10 to raise awareness about the ongoing human rights issues in Ch...

Conservationists trying to save Kenyan giraffes stranded on flooding island

Conservationists are working to rescue giraffes stranded on an island in Lake Boringo in western Kenya after heavy rains led to the flooding of their rangeland habitat, threatening the animals with drowning. Relentless rains have increased ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020