Negotiations 'work in progress', hopefully in last stage: Javadekar on farmer protest

The Modi government, the minister said, is sensitive and has already held several rounds of talks with farmer organisations which are protesting against the three farm laws enacted by Parliament during the last session.This ongoing negotiations is work in progress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:48 IST
Negotiations 'work in progress', hopefully in last stage: Javadekar on farmer protest
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PrakashJavdekar)

Sounding optimistic about an early resolution of farmer crisis, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday described the ongoing negotiations with farmer organisations as ''work in progress'' which hopefully is in the last stage. The Modi government, the minister said, is ''sensitive'' and has already held several rounds of talks with farmer organisations which are protesting against the three farm laws enacted by Parliament during the last session.

''This (ongoing negotiations) is work in progress. Hopefully in the last stage. Let us wait for some more time,'' the minister said while replying to questions regarding farmers' protest. The government on Wednesday proposed to give a ''written assurance'' that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement will continue as thousands of farmers continue to protest at various borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of three new farm laws.

The government also proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system. In a draft proposal sent to 13 agitating farmer unions, the government also said it is ready to provide all necessary clarifications on their concerns about the new farm laws enacted in September, but it did not mention anything about the main demand of protesting farmers for the repeal of the laws. Home Minister Amit Shah in Tuesday night's meeting with 13 union leaders had said the government would send a draft proposal on key issues raised by farmers regarding the three farm laws, even though the meeting had failed to break the ice with farm union leaders who are insisting for repealing these laws.

The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, has also been cancelled.

