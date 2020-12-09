Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plastics processing industry flags steep rise of raw material prices

President of Indian Plastics Federation IPF Ramesh Rateria said the prices have increased between 30 per cent and 120 per cent in various grades of polymers, which is having an adverse impact on the processing industry.It is causing problems in running the processing units across the country where nearly 25 lakh people are either directly or indirectly involved in 50,000 units, Rateria said at a virtual press conference.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:58 IST
Plastics processing industry flags steep rise of raw material prices

The plastics processing industry on Wednesday alleged that prices of raw materials have increased exponentially in the last three months, disrupting operations of several units. President of Indian Plastics Federation (IPF) Ramesh Rateria said the prices have increased between 30 per cent and 120 per cent in various grades of polymers, which is having an adverse impact on the processing industry.

''It is causing problems in running the processing units across the country where nearly 25 lakh people are either directly or indirectly involved in 50,000 units,'' Rateria said at a virtual press conference. He said most of them are located in eastern India, which has three petrochemical plants Haldia Petrochemicals, Brahmaputra Crackers and Polymers, and Indian Oil refinery.

Rateria said IPF has forwarded a written submission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the issue. IPF also urged the government to form a regulatory body for the petrochemical industry to curb profiteering, stop imposition of non-tariff barriers on polymer imports, and ban on exports of raw materials.

Lalit Agarwal, treasurer of IPF, said most of the processing units are in the MSME sector, which are on the verge of closure due to high raw material prices..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian police hunt thieves who plundered top secret 'Doomsday Plane'

Police in Russia said on Wednesday they were searching for thieves who plundered technical equipment from a top-secret military aircraft known as the Doomsday Plane that is designed for use during a nuclear war. The robbery, which raises qu...

Priests to recite Tamil Tiruppavai stanzas at Tirumala temple from Dec 17

Sacred Tamil Tiruppavai verses will be recited in place of customary Sanskrit Suprabhatham hymns by priests early each day at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Dhanurmasam month, commencing from December 17 to January 14, a senior...

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition 'very critical'

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was admitted to a hospital in south Kolkata, deteriorated to very critical on Wednesday evening, officials said. Bhattacharya, 76, was put on mechanical v...

S.Africa recovers $228 mln of fraudulent jobless claims - auditor general

South Africa has clawed back almost 3.4 billion rand 228 million of irregularly paid COVID-19 jobless claims in an ongoing investigation into corruption linked to relief funds, the auditor general said on Wednesday. The TERS payments, a spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020