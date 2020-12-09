Left Menu
East Coast Railway makes special arrangements for winter season

The East Coast Railway on Wednesday made arrangements to cope with the dense fog during the night and early mornings in the winter season.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The East Coast Railway on Wednesday made arrangements to cope with the dense fog during the night and early mornings in the winter season. According to a release, "Railways already have a well laid-down procedure regarding operation of trains during times of fog. During winter, in dense foggy weather, drivers (loco pilots) have been instructed to regulate train speed depending on visibility conditions for the safety of passengers and train movement. Train running staff is being counselled by the railway officers and safety counsellors to cope with the situations.

"In areas prone to dense fog, luminous and fluorescent strips have been painted in (overhead equipment) OHE masts, level crossings and at busy traffic areas before an approaching "stop signal" to warn the loco pilot that the train is approaching a stop signal and running in sensitive areas," it mentioned. General Manager, East Coast Railway directed concerned officials of Safety Department of East Coast Railway headquarters to accord highest priority for safe train running during foggy weather. The loco pilots and guards have been instructed to ensure that they should put the safety of the passengers at the top and run trains at such reduced speed in foggy weather as they may feel confident and comfortable, even if it means loss of punctuality.

Station managers have been provided with adequate detonators and have been advised to assess whether visibility is impaired badly enough to warrant the use of detonators. The railway staff posted at stations, cabins and gates have also been instructed to place detonators whenever there is thick fog to warn the loco pilots according to laid down rules and regulations. (ANI)

