TN CM visits rain-hit regions, says over 80,000 hectares of crops affected

(Eds: Upgrading; adding details) Nagapattinam (TN), Dec 9 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday inspected the damage due to the rains here and in other adjoining regions, distributed relief to people and said crops in over 80,000 hectares have been damaged. After surveying flooded farmlands in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, Palaniswami said due to the recent 'Nivar' cyclone, 15,660 hectares of crops were affected, including 3,473 hectares of horticulture crops.

In the wake of the 'Burevi' cyclone, crops spread over 66,874 hectares have been damaged, he told reporters. ''Water-level has not receded yet. If some affected areas have been left out, the damage there should also be taken into account and a report should be filed by district collectors and I have directed them on this aspect,'' he said adding that the crops affected include paddy fields and banana plantations.

The Central government has been urged to depute its team to assess damage due to Burevi cyclone as well and they would visit Tamil Nadu for sure, he said. An inter-ministerial Central team that assessed damage caused in Tamil Nadu due to the 'Nivar' has completed its task and called on Palaniswami at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday before leaving for Delhi.

Apart from damage to crops, 9,907 houses have been affected due to the two recent cyclones, Palaniswami said. Fishermen panchayat leaders submitted a memorandum appealing for suitable corrective measures to strengthen the rubble mound wall at the Tarangambadi fishing harbour that was damaged during the recent cyclones.

Reiterating his government's support for the farm laws, the Chief Minister said even the DMK's election manifesto for 2016 Assembly polls assured a new policy for marketing farm products by overcoming barriers like middlemen. ''The farm laws are being opposed out of political vendetta,'' he alleged.

On DMK chief M K Stalin hitting out at the proposed caste-wise survey as an election stunt, he said,''He (Stalin) will only comment in such a manner. The survey will be completed for sure.'' Palaniswami commenced his tour after offering special prayers at Vailankanni church and Nagore dargah. The Chief Minister, who inspected the deluge-hit Cuddalore on Tuesday inspected Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts today and distributed relief materials to the affected people.

Also, he visited damaged houses and also gave an order to a beneficiary for rebuilding his house under the green house scheme (Chief Minister's Solar Powered Green House Scheme). Accompanied by Ministers and officials, Palaniswami participated in a special prayer at the shrine Basilica in Vailankanni.

He also prayed at the dargah of Saint Hazrath Syed Shahul Hameed Quadir Wali at Nagore. Later, he visited the Dharmapuram Aadhennam, an ancient Shaivite Math, in Mayiladuthurai and sought the blessings of the pontiff Sri Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swami, along with his Cabinet colleagues.

Palaniswami stopped his convoy at many places and interacted with the farmers and listened to their grievances and assured relief..