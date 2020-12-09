SAD backs farmer unions rejecting government proposals over farm laws

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday backed the farmer unions over their rejection of proposals sent by the government for changes in farm laws and said the ruling alliance at the Centre should unconditionally withdraw the three controversial Acts and accept all the other demands of the farmers. The SAD said it "fully backs the farmers' rejection of the proposals sent by the Government of India", saying that these proposals were nothing but "delaying and diversionary tactics and tricks" which have rightly been rejected by the farmers.

In a statement, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that there was nothing new in these proposals. "These in fact are the same proposals which had been rejected by the SAD before quitting the government and the NDA to stand with our farmers. It is so tragic that the country's annadata, the farmers, are battling cruel and biting cold along with families ranging from barely 14-day old infants to elders in their late eighties and nineties," he said.

He accused the government of "stubborn refusal" to listen to the farmers and announce the unqualified and unconditional acceptance of their demands. "The government says these Acts are meant for the farmers' welfare. If the farmers don't want these, it is absolutely unreasonable, wrong and undemocratic to thrust these upon them," the statement said.

It said that the party was with the farmers "in everything and in every way". (ANI)