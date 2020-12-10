Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drone movement spotted at international border in J-K's RS Pura sector

Drone movement was noticed at the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-12-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 08:46 IST
Drone movement spotted at international border in J-K's RS Pura sector
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Drone movement was noticed at the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night. The Border Security Force (BSF) said the drone went back after the troops fired at it.

"Drone movement was noticed at the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir last night. The drone went back after the alert troops fired at it," said BSF. Last month, the drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC). Besides, two drones were spotted from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in the Samba sector in the month of September.

Jawans on the border are keeping strict vigil. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition improves but

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya improved a bit on Thursday morning but remained critical, hospital sources said. A five-member team of doctors will be reviewing his condition at around 10 am ...

Kerala Local Body polls: Voting for 2nd phase underway in five districts

Over 8 per cent voting was recorded till 8.00 am, an hour after the second phase of polling is underway in Kerala across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts on Thursday. Wayanad recorded highest voting percentage o...

Soccer-Italy's World Cup hero Rossi dies aged 64

Paolo Rossi, Italys goalscoring hero from their victorious 1982 World Cup campaign, has died at the age of 64.His death comes with the soccer world still in mourning for Argentina icon Diego Maradona, who passed away late last month. Italia...

FACTBOX-Soccer-Italian World Cup hero Paolo Rossi

Factbox on Italian football great Paolo Rossi, who died at the age of 64. Born Sept. 23, 1956 in Prato, ItalyEARLY YEARS Made his professional debut for Juventus in 1973 but after struggling with injuries was loaned to Como, where he made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020