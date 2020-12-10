Farmers' protest: Delhi Traffic Police informs commuters about closed routes

Left Menu
Amid the continuing deadlock between farmers and the Centre over the new agri laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday took to Twitter to inform commuters about routes closed for traffic in view of thousands of protesters camping at the citys borders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 10:57 IST
Amid the continuing deadlock between farmers and the Centre over the new agri laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday took to Twitter to inform commuters about routes closed for traffic in view of thousands of protesters camping at the city's borders. The police also advised people to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Tikri and Dhansa borders are still closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement, it said. Those travelling to Haryana can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the police said in a tweet.

The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on alternative routes. On Wednesday, farmer leaders rejected a government proposal to amend the new agri laws, and announced they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14.

This comes after the sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled. The farmer leaders have been adamant on their demand to scrap the laws, which they say will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and mandis that ensure earning.

The government has been defending these laws, saying they will benefit the farmers in the long run and raise their incomes..

