L&T Technology Services bags over USD 100 mn deal engagement from global O&G major

LT Technology Services LTTS on Thursday said it has bagged an over USD 100 million over Rs 736.3 crore deal from a global oil and gas OG major to support the latters integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in the US.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 11:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Thursday said it has bagged an over USD 100 million (over Rs 736.3 crore) deal from a global oil and gas (O&G) major to support the latter's integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in the US. Without disclosing the customer's name, LTTS said it has been selected by a global O&G major to be the primary engineering partner to support two of their integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in the US. This is a five-year engagement with a potential value of more than USD 100 million, LTTS said in a regulatory filing. Under the deal, LTTS will provide multi-discipline plant engineering activities including site sustenance, discipline engineering and control automation support for both facilities, it added.

LTTS will leverage its in-house digital engineering tools and new-age technology and solutions to optimise project execution and drive efficiency improvements for the customer. The two sites covered under LTTS' scope are integrated refining, chemical and polymer complexes and are currently among the top 10 biggest downstream sites in the US, it said. ''Our focus on multi vertical, large engagements with customer intimacy, leveraging digital and new age technologies is yielding the desired outcomes. This latest instance of a major customer awarding LTTS a large multi-year program is testimony to our global plant engineering expertise,'' LTTS CEO and MD Keshab Panda said.

He added that having worked in the oil and gas industry for a long time, LTTS' engineers have a unique appreciation of the challenges and opportunities in the energy and chemical industry..

