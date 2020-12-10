Egypt's Nov headline inflation accelerates to 5.7%

... ...
Mexicos Senate late on Wednesday approved legislation imposing tougher restrictions on foreign agents operating in the country, widely seen as a broadside against the United States after weeks of tension with Washington over counter-narcoti...
The number of new coronavirus infections in Japans capital have topped 600 in a day for the first time. Experts on Tokyos virus task force say the surge in infections has placed an added burden on hospitals, making it difficult for many of ...
The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for next month, hearing on appeals filed by a number of Roshni Act beneficiaries, who claim they are authorised occupants and leaseholders of Nazool land in Jammu and Kashmir. A bench headed by Justice N...
Superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Antim- The Final Truth, in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop. Khans brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, who also stars in the film, took to Instagram to share the Dabang...