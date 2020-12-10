Railway track doubling to help Goa in foodgrains movement: MGP

Goa's Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) on Thursday came out in support of the proposed project of double tracking of a South West Railway line in the state, saying that it was required for food grains movement. Talking to reporters, MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, said his party was, however, opposed to doubling of the track for coal transportation.

''The double-tracking will help the movement of food grains from Goa,'' he said, adding that the project will benefit the people of the state. ''Opposing the project just for the sake of it won't augur well for the development of the state. We have to oppose those projects that are harmful to the state,'' he said.

Various NGOs and opposition parties are objecting to the double tracking of the railway line claiming that it is being done by cutting trees in Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and the National Park to help the coal handling companies transport the raw material from Mormugao Port Trust to their plants in Karnataka..