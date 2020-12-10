Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railway track doubling to help Goa in foodgrains movement: MGP

Talking to reporters, MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, said his party was, however, opposed to doubling of the track for coal transportation.The double-tracking will help the movement of food grains from Goa, he said, adding that the project will benefit the people of the state.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-12-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:34 IST
Railway track doubling to help Goa in foodgrains movement: MGP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Goa's Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) on Thursday came out in support of the proposed project of double tracking of a South West Railway line in the state, saying that it was required for food grains movement. Talking to reporters, MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, said his party was, however, opposed to doubling of the track for coal transportation.

''The double-tracking will help the movement of food grains from Goa,'' he said, adding that the project will benefit the people of the state. ''Opposing the project just for the sake of it won't augur well for the development of the state. We have to oppose those projects that are harmful to the state,'' he said.

Various NGOs and opposition parties are objecting to the double tracking of the railway line claiming that it is being done by cutting trees in Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and the National Park to help the coal handling companies transport the raw material from Mormugao Port Trust to their plants in Karnataka..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Goa

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Equitas SFB launches 3-in-1 account offering various investment options

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Thursday announced the launch of a 3-in-1 account that allows its customers to invest in a wide variety of financial products. The account will combine savings, trading and demat accounts as three financial pro...

Britons may need visas to stay in EU more than 3 months -French minister

British citizens may need visas for stays in the European Union longer than three months after Brexit from Jan. 1, French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday.Beaune said the matter was still being negotiated. Fo...

Railway track doubling to help Goa in foodgrains movement: MGP

Goas Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP on Thursday came out in support of the proposed project of double tracking of a South West Railway line in the state, saying that it was required for food grains movement. Talking to reporters, MGP ML...

Last date for submitting Haj applications extended to Jan 10

The last date for submission of application forms for Haj 2021 has been extended to January 10, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced on Thursday. According to a statement issued by the ministers office, the embarkat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020