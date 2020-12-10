Left Menu
Ensure CCTVs are in working condition or face action: Delhi govt to hotels, clubs

The Delhi government has ordered hotels, clubs and restaurants to ensure that CCTV cameras installed on their premises are in a working condition, warning to take stern action including cancellation of licence in case of violation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:10 IST
The Delhi government has ordered hotels, clubs and restaurants to ensure that CCTV cameras installed on their premises are in a working condition, warning to take stern action including cancellation of licence in case of violation. The order issued by the excise department earlier this week, noted that instances of non-functional surveillance cameras came to notice of the inspection teams. The CCTV cameras help to check violations like serving of alcohol to underage people, law and order situations and any other irregularities that violate the conditions of the licence, said an official of the department.

''Instances have come to the notice of the department that Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed at hotels, clubs and restaurants are found to be non-functional during inspection,'' the deputy commissioner (excise) said in the order. The non-functional CCTV cameras hamper inspection work due to unavailability of footage for checking violations at these establishments by the excise department teams, the official said. ''In many cases, the hotel and restaurant staff cite non working cameras to avoid providing footage demanded by inspecting teams to check violations,'' he said. The order stated that all hotels, clubs and restaurants are directed to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at appropriate locations within and outside the licensed premises and record all activities without any break.

''Non-compliance of the said order will be viewed seriously and if the CCTVs installed at the hotels, clubs and restaurants are found non-functional by the inspecting team of the department without any justified reason, same will be treated as willful(default) and stern action including cancellation of license may be taken against the defaulter,'' warned the order..

