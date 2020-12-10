Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP CM virtually launches 'Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi' scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, virtually launched 'Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi' scheme.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:18 IST
AP CM virtually launches 'Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi' scheme
Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launches 'Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi' scheme (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, virtually launched 'Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi' scheme. Under this scheme, BC, SC, ST women in the age group of 45 and 60 years would get 2.49 lakh sheep and goat units in three phases. Each unit consists of 15 sheep or goats. The State would facilitate and provide suggestions, in case the women want to buy the sheep and goats on their own. This scheme will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1869 crore.

"Under 'Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi' scheme, the CM will distribute 2.49 lakh sheep and goat units in three phases. 20,000 units would be distributed from today till March 2021 in 1st phase. 1.3 lakh units will be distributed from April - August 2021 in the 2nd phase. 99,000 units will be distributed in 3rd phase from September - December 2021. Two training centers for sheep breeding will be set up in Dhone of Kurnool district and Penugonda of Anantapur district," as per an official release. While launching the scheme, CM expressed hope that it will raise the living standards of women financially with less labour and less investment. He added that the State government has signed MoUs with companies like Reliance, Allana Group, Amul, HUL, P&G, and ITC to collaborate and empower women beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha and Aasara schemes. CM said Allana Group would buy the meat as the government has entered into an agreement with that company. The group is setting up meat processing units in East Godavari and Kurnool districts.

However, the women can sell their products to any vendor who pays a more remunerative price, be it Allana or some other buyer. The government had also launched the distribution of 4.69 lakh units of cows and buffaloes with Rs 3500 crore to strengthen the dairy sector, taking to a total of Rs 5400 crore. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU grants 113 mln euros in COVID-19 aid for Bangladeshi garment workers

EU countries will contribute more than 100 million euros to a Bangladeshi welfare programme to aid thousands of garment workers hit by job losses and pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Thursday.The EU is the bigges...

EXCLUSIVE-Russia weighs wheat export tax, quota after Putin criticises food price rise

Russia is considering imposing a grain export quota and wheat export tax for Feb. 15-June 30, following President Vladimir Putins criticism of rising food prices, four sources familiar with the governments discussions told Reuters. Chicago ...

Bengal suffering from total lawlessness: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday said West Bengal is suffering from total lawlessness as the administration has crumbled and cut money culture has become the order of the day. Nadda who was addressing a press conference here, sa...

Delhi man stabs himself with knife after argument with family

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by stabbing himself with a knife in his chest following an argument with his family, police said on Thursday. Udai Mehta, a resident of Sunder Vihar in Delhi, was an engineer by profession and w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020