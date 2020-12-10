AP CM virtually launches 'Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi' scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, virtually launched 'Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi' scheme. Under this scheme, BC, SC, ST women in the age group of 45 and 60 years would get 2.49 lakh sheep and goat units in three phases. Each unit consists of 15 sheep or goats. The State would facilitate and provide suggestions, in case the women want to buy the sheep and goats on their own. This scheme will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1869 crore.

"Under 'Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi' scheme, the CM will distribute 2.49 lakh sheep and goat units in three phases. 20,000 units would be distributed from today till March 2021 in 1st phase. 1.3 lakh units will be distributed from April - August 2021 in the 2nd phase. 99,000 units will be distributed in 3rd phase from September - December 2021. Two training centers for sheep breeding will be set up in Dhone of Kurnool district and Penugonda of Anantapur district," as per an official release. While launching the scheme, CM expressed hope that it will raise the living standards of women financially with less labour and less investment. He added that the State government has signed MoUs with companies like Reliance, Allana Group, Amul, HUL, P&G, and ITC to collaborate and empower women beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha and Aasara schemes. CM said Allana Group would buy the meat as the government has entered into an agreement with that company. The group is setting up meat processing units in East Godavari and Kurnool districts.

However, the women can sell their products to any vendor who pays a more remunerative price, be it Allana or some other buyer. The government had also launched the distribution of 4.69 lakh units of cows and buffaloes with Rs 3500 crore to strengthen the dairy sector, taking to a total of Rs 5400 crore. (ANI)