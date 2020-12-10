U.N. nuclear watchdog says informed of 'event' at Finnish plant

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) had informed it of an "event" at Unit 2 of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in Western Finland.

"Elevated radiation levels were measured inside the plant and the reactor was shut down. According to STUK, no radiation from the plant has entered the environment," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, repeating what STUK said earlier in the day.

