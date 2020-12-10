Left Menu
Accept farmers' demands with immediate effect: Sachin Pilot to Centre

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhis borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Promotion and Facilitation Act, 2020, the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities Amendment Act, 2020.They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday asked the Centre to accept the demands of the agitating farmers with immediate effect. ''The farmers are fully alert and capable to protect their future, right and lands and the central government cannot confuse them with any vicious and undemocratic efforts,'' he tweeted.

He said the central government should immediately accept all the demands of the farmers. Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations. However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

There have been multiple rounds of talks between representatives of the protesters and the government but the logjam continues..

