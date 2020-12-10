Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dalit's death after being thrashed for touching food: two held

The incident took place when Anuragi was attending a party given by Soni and Pal.According to his family, he told them upon return that the two thrashed him for touching their food.

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:43 IST
Dalit's death after being thrashed for touching food: two held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Thursday for allegedly beating up a Dalit man for touching their food which led to his death, an official said. Bhura Soni and Santosh Pal are accused of brutally thrashing Devraj Anuragi (25) on Monday at Kishanpur village in the district. He died hours later.

Soni and Pal were arrested on Thursday, said district collector Sheelendra Singh. The district administration sanctioned aid of Rs 8 lakh for Anuragi's family as per the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he added.

Sub Divisional magistrate (SDM) Avinash Rawat met the family and assured that they will get protection, Singh said. The incident took place when Anuragi was attending a party given by Soni and Pal.

According to his family, he told them upon return that the two thrashed him for touching their food. The injuries on his back suggested that he was beaten up with a stick, the family told the police. Soon thereafter he complained of pain in the chest and died.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including murder, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot asks officials to scale up COVID-19 testing in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed the officials to increase the number of testings for the detection of COVID-19, and ensure that arrangements are made for a smooth vaccination programme in the state. He said scalin...

9 newborns die in Kota hospital

Nine newborns have died at a state-run hospital in Kota city of Rajasthan within a span of hours, officials said on ThursdayFive of the babies, who were 1-4 days old, died during Wednesday night and four more on Thursday at the J K Lon Hosp...

Mamata Banerjee calling me names speaks volumes about her mentality: JP Nadda

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling him chaddha, Nadda, fadda, bhaddha at a rally and said this speaks volumes about her mentality. Nadda, who addressed a press conferen...

Brazil health regulator sets rules for COVID-19 vaccine emergency use

Brazils health regulator Anvisa decided on Thursday to allow temporary emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines and set rules for companies to apply for the option that did not exist in the country.The decision will potentially al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020