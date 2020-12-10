Left Menu
Development News Edition

Radiation levels rose inside a Finnish nuclear unit -nuclear watchdog

The elevated readings stemmed from a room regularly showing higher values during normal operations, and no power company employees had been exposed to radiation or were injured, it added. Jarmo Tanhua, CEO of the nuclear power plant operator TVO, said the incident was an unparalleled event in the facility's history. Intraday power prices in Finland spiked as high as 2,000 euros ($2,426) per megawatt hour following the incident, Nord Pool data showed.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:45 IST
Radiation levels rose inside a Finnish nuclear unit -nuclear watchdog
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Finland's nuclear safety authority said on Thursday that radiation levels had risen following an incident at the Olkiluoto 2 nuclear unit in western Finland but there was no radioactivity leakage outside and the situation was under control.

"There are no indications of a fuel leak from the incident and there are no longer any exceptional radiation levels inside the plant," the authority, STUK, said in a statement. It said it had been informed of elevated radiation levels at the reactor at around 1 p.m. (1100 GMT).

"This is a significant and an exceptional incident and we consider it important to spread correct information about it," Finland's minister of social affairs and health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen told reporters. The elevated readings stemmed from a room regularly showing higher values during normal operations, and no power company employees had been exposed to radiation or were injured, it added.

Jarmo Tanhua, CEO of the nuclear power plant operator TVO, said the incident was an unparalleled event in the facility's history. TVO is a consortium of power and industrial companies. The International Atomic Energy Agency said STUK had informed it of the incident and that it would provide public information as it became available.

Olkiluoto 2, which has a capacity of 890 megawatts, shut down and would remain offline until Saturday, according to information posted by TVO via power exchange Nord Pool. "They have to check that everything is OK and then they have to have our permit from STUK to start the reactor again," Tomi Routamo, deputy director of STUK, told Reuters.

TVO was investigating the cause of the radiation spike, which may have originated from contaminated filter material reaching the coolant system, he added. Intraday power prices in Finland spiked as high as 2,000 euros ($2,426) per megawatt hour following the incident, Nord Pool data showed. ($1 = 0.8245 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France says COVID-19 rates still too high to re-open cultural venues

France will not reopen museums, cinemas and theatres next week as planned because COVID-19 infection rates are not falling as fast as the government had hoped, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. Frances government had announced th...

5th phase of J-K DDC polls ends with over 51 pc polling

Over 51 per cent of people voted across 37 seats in the fifth phase of District Development Council DDC elections that passed off peacefully across Jammu and Kashmir, said State Election Commissioner SEC KK Sharma on Thursday.The SEC inform...

EU targets spread of terrorist content online

Moscow Russia, December 10 ANISputnik The European Union will obligate internet service providers to remove online content deemed terrorist within an hour, according to a draft regulation unveiled by the European Council on Thursday. Today,...

UK PM Johnson says no deal Brexit now strong possibility

There is a strong possibility that Britain does not reach a trade deal with the European Union, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, but pledged to go to Paris, Brussels or Berlin or wherever necessary to try to get one. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020