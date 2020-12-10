Films of Sikh bravery on LED screens inspire protesting farmers at Singhu border
Films on Sikh bravery are being shown on LED screens at the Singhu border on Thursday to inspire the protesting farmers.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:22 IST
By Aashique Hussain Films on Sikh bravery are being shown on LED screens at the Singhu border on Thursday to inspire the protesting farmers.
Iqbal Singh of the Delhi Gurdwara Committee said, "People have come from different places. If they wish to watch some programmes, they can watch them here the way they watch them at home. We are showing films based on the history of the Sikhs." A Patiala-based farmer, Sukhjeet Singh said, "It is a great initiative that LED screens have been installed so that people can learn from Sikh history and get motivated."
Farmers, mostly from Punjab, are protesting against the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September, despite the objection of several opposition parties. The laws are namely the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)
