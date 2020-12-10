Left Menu
Development News Edition

Films of Sikh bravery on LED screens inspire protesting farmers at Singhu border

Films on Sikh bravery are being shown on LED screens at the Singhu border on Thursday to inspire the protesting farmers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:22 IST
Films of Sikh bravery on LED screens inspire protesting farmers at Singhu border
Iqbal Singh of the Delhi Gurdwara Committee (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Aashique Hussain Films on Sikh bravery are being shown on LED screens at the Singhu border on Thursday to inspire the protesting farmers.

Iqbal Singh of the Delhi Gurdwara Committee said, "People have come from different places. If they wish to watch some programmes, they can watch them here the way they watch them at home. We are showing films based on the history of the Sikhs." A Patiala-based farmer, Sukhjeet Singh said, "It is a great initiative that LED screens have been installed so that people can learn from Sikh history and get motivated."

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, are protesting against the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September, despite the objection of several opposition parties. The laws are namely the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over Russian defense buy - sources

The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defense systems, four sources including two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The long-anticipated...

Attempts over years to portray Purvanchal as 'backward' region: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said over the years, there has been a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of Purvanchal by dubbing it as a backward region. The academia also put a stamp on it to escape its answe...

Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with Canada hit by delays - Bloomberg News

The British government is worried that its post-Brexit trade deal with Canada will not come into force in time to avoid tariffs being imposed between Britain and Canada from Jan. 1, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.The deal has yet to be appr...

U.S. COVID deaths smash daily record amid pleas to trim back Christmas

The daily U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, prompting pleas for Americans to scale back Christmas plans even with vaccines on the cusp of winning regulatory approval. COVID-19 deaths reached 3,253 on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020