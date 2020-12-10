As Brexit cliff edge looms, miles of trucks stack up near southern English port

Trucks heading towards the English port of Dover were stacked up for miles on Thursday, just three weeks before Britain exits the European Union's orbit in a potentially tumultuous finale to the five-year divorce, a Reuters photographer said.

Reuters pictures showed truck queues snaking into the night-time horizon. There was a queue ahead of the Eurotunnel freight entrance but the main tailback was on the approach to the Dover port terminal. Logistics groups have reported surging demand from companies trying to bring parts, goods and food into the country before Britain leaves the EU's single market and customs union, a move that is expected to cause even more disruption in January.

Highways England said there were high volumes of freight traffic heading towards the Port of Dover and that lorries had been stacked up along some roads to prevent the port from becoming overwhelmed. The British government has warned that even with a trade deal, 7,000 trucks heading for the Channel ports in south-east England could be held in 100-km (62-mile) queues if companies do not prepare the extra paperwork required.