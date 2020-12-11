Left Menu
SSR death case: Reigel Mahakal to be produced before special NDPS court

Reigel Mahakal, an accused in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was taken out for medical examination by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday.

11-12-2020
Reigel Mahakal being taken out of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for medical examination on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Reigel Mahakal, an accused in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was taken out for medical examination by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday. Mahakal's NCB custody for two days has ended and he would be produced before Special NDPS court later today for further remand. He was arrested on December 9 for allegedly supplying drugs.

Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Wednesday had sent Mahakal to two-day NCB custody in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Rajput. "He used to supply drugs to (another accused) Anuj Keshwani who further supplied it to others," an official had said. Earlier, NCB here had conducted raids at Milat Nagar, Lokhandwala, from where a substantial quantity of drugs was recovered.

The NCB had on September 12 conducted several searches in the case based on information provided by Keshwani who was arrested after one Kaizan Ebrahim disclosed his name. Ebrahim had said that Keshwani was his supplier for contrabands. The NCB, which is probing the drug angle in Sushant's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered a case information report in the actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by his father K K Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

