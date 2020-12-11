Left Menu
Odisha reports 387 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

A total of 387 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported from Odisha on Thursday, said the State Health Department on Friday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 387 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported from Odisha on Thursday, said the State Health Department on Friday. The total count of cases in the state has increased to 3,23,029. It has 3,308 active cases.

With 458 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged patients has increased to 3,17,870. The death toll has gone up to 1,798. (ANI)

