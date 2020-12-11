Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have not received any reply from farmers on govt proposal, says Union Agriculture Minister

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Central government has sent their proposal to the farmers union, adding that they have discussed it but have not responded to the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 14:53 IST
Have not received any reply from farmers on govt proposal, says Union Agriculture Minister
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaking to ANI on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Central government has sent their proposal to the farmers union, adding that they have discussed it but have not responded to the same. "Our proposal is with them (farmers), they discussed it but we have not received any reply from them. We came to know through media that they have rejected the proposal. Yesterday I had said that if they want to, we can definitely talk about the proposal," said Agriculture Minister NS Tomar.

The Union Minister expressed hope that the government will be able to find the solution to the issues raised by the protesting farmers. "I think we will find a solution. I am hopeful. I would like to urge the Farmer Unions that they should break the deadlock. The government has sent them a proposal. If there is an objection over the provisions of an Act, the discussion will be held over it," Union Minister Tomar said.

While reiterating the Centre's stand on willingness to hold talks, the Minister urged the farmers to stop the agitation and take the path of discussion. "In our proposal, we have made an effort to suggest a solution to their objections. They should leave agitation and take the path of discussion. The government is ready for talks," the minister said. "Laws made by the government have been formed after a lot of deliberation -to bring a change in the lives of farmers, to remove the injustice that was being done to them for years. It was done to ensure that farmers could live better lives and indulge in beneficial agriculture," the Minister added.

He further said, "We agree that we are not the over-ruling power and Unions might also have something in their mind. So, the government is ready to make reforms in the laws after talks." These remarks by the Agriculture Minister comes as hundreds of farmers are protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three laws. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Why green hydrogen is finally getting its day in the sun

Hydrogen has taken off this year as the future green fuel of choice, with governments and businesses betting big that the universes most abundant element can help fight climate change. More than 150 billion worth of green hydrogen projects ...

Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 73.64 against US dollar

The rupee traded in a narrow range and settled for the day 2 paise higher at 73.64 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking recovery in doemstic equities towards the fag-end of the session. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit ...

ITBP trains local children in Naxal-hit Kondagaon district in archery

To equip the local children in sporting activities in the Naxal-affected areas of Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh, the personnel of the 41st Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP have trained them in archery for the past five ...

'The country needs me:' cleaner in Chicago's COVID wards proud to fight pandemic

When hospital cleaner Evelia De La Cruz was assigned to the COVID-19 ward in March, she was afraid.A 60-year-old immigrant from the southern coast of Mexico, De La Cruz was tasked with stripping sheets and sanitizing beds as first a handful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020