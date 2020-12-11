Satyendra Jain alleges North MCD involved in Rs 2400-cr misappropriation

Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is involved in misappropriation of funds of over Rs 2,400 crore. "It is being said that North MCD is facing financial problems and not able to pay the salaries of teachers and doctors. But, through newspapers, I came to know that North MCD misappropriated funds of over Rs 2,400 crore that the South MCD was supposed to give to it," Jain said during a press conference.

Jain said he has ordered an inquiry into it. "Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) has been asked to conduct an inquiry into this," he added. When asked about the BJP's demand to get the due Rs 13,000 crore from the Delhi government, Jain said, "As far as the dues of the three municipal corporations are concerned, we have already given the amount that was made under the Finance Commission."

"Delhi government have not to pay a single penny to MCD, but we have to take crores from them. We are not taking it now but will take it later. We will recover the loans that we have given to them," he added. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested to ask the Delhi government to pay the due of Rs 13,000 crore to MCDs. (ANI)