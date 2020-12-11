Saft to ramp up Bengaluru factory capacity; launch Saft Urja in India

Saft, the battery making unit of French energy giant Total, said it will raise the capacity of its Bengaluru factory by 20 per cent to cater to the rising local demand. It is launching the Saft Urja brand as the new name of its products manufactured and sold from its subsidiary in India.

''Adding to its existing product portfolio, Saft India is further gearing up to introduce new products for maintenance-free industrial applications and off-grid solar applications, showing its commitment to sustainability through innovative approaches and reliable renewable energy,'' the company said in a statement. Saft offers battery solutions globally to a range of sectors from renewables to mobility, from aerospace to rail, and from data centers to internet of things (IoT).

Franck Cecchi, executive vice-president (industrial standby business) of Saft, said, ''India is strategically important and exciting for Saft. We have a strong presence here and we have built up a solid brand awareness over the past 14 years now.'' India's battery market is estimated to grow by an average annual rate of 9 per cent in the coming five years, he said. Saft India Chief Executive Officer Arindam Majumdar said, ''We are confident for the future. Urja means energy in Sanskrit. So, by branding our products under the name of Saft Urja, we are reflecting the spirit of the country and showing Saft's positive energy.'' To leverage the Make in India programme of the government, Saft India is extending the production capacity by 20 per cent at its factory in Bengaluru, the statement said without giving details.

Saft India manufactures nickel technology battery systems for industrial power back-up, utilities, oil and gas, railways and metro operators. Many of those batteries operate in difficult and demanding conditions, such as sub-zero degree temperatures in the Himalayas (Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir), in hot climates of the Thar and Kutch deserts and in hot and humid conditions of the western and eastern coasts.