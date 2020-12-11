Wheat sowing up 2.53 pc so far: Govt

Area sown to wheat, the main rabi crop, has increased marginally by 2.53 per cent to 254.73 lakh hectares so far in the ongoing 2020-21 rabi season from 248.44 lakh hectares in the year-ago period, according to the Agriculture Ministry. Rabi sowing begins from October while harvesting from March onwards. Besides wheat, gram and mustard are other main rabi crops.

''Overall trend of rabi sowing progress is very good. Increased area coverage has been recorded under wheat, pulses and oilseeds including rapeseed and mustard,'' the ministry said in a statement. During the COVID-19 period, the progress of area coverage under rabi crops is ''satisfactory'' as on date, it said. As per the ministry's latest data, area sown to pulses rose 9.10 per cent to 130.59 lakh hectares as on December 11 of this rabi season from 119.70 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

Area sown to oilseeds also increased by 7 per cent to 73.79 lakh hectares from 68.93 lakh hectares in the said period. However, area sown to rice was lower by 6 per cent to 10.47 lakh hectares so far this rabi season as against 11.13 lakh hectares a year ago.

Similarly, area sown to coarse cereals remained lower by 6.20 per cent to 37.43 lakh hectares as against 39.90 lakh hectares in the said period. Total area under all rabi crops remained higher by 3.87 per cent at 507 lakh hectares so far this rabi season as against 488 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.