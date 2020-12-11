Andhra Pradesh reports 520 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 520 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 5,236 on Friday. According to the state health department, the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 7,049 after two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of recovered patients rose to 8,62,230 after 519 successfully recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,74,515 till date. With 29,398 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,96,770, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With 414 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,42,186. The total number of active cases stands at 3,63,749. Total discharged cases are at 92,90,834 with 37,528 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

