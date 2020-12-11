Left Menu
Second Sero-Survey finds 24.19 pc of Punjab population infected by COVID-19

A total of 24.19 per cent of Punjab's population has been infected by COVID-19, as per the second Sero-Survey conducted in 12 districts across the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 24.19 per cent of Punjab's population has been infected by COVID-19, as per the second Sero-Survey conducted in 12 districts across the state. According to a statement from the Punjab Chief Minister's Office, the survey was conducted among randomly selected districts and population.

"A total of 4,678 participants were interviewed and their blood samples were collected. Out of these, 1,201 tested Immunoglobulin G (IgG) reactive, of which only 4.03 per cent were symptomatic and 95.9 per cent were asymptomatic," said Punjab Health Secretary Hussan Lal in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. As per the statement, the urban areas showed a positive rate of 30.5 per cent, while rural areas reported 21.0 per cent positivity.

Ludhiana, with 54.6 per cent total positivity and 71.7 per cent urban positivity was found to be the worst hit, followed by Ferozepur, Jalandhar and SAS Nagar (Mohali). Female positivity was found to be higher in both urban and rural areas. Each district was assigned the task of completing a sample size of 400, with 200 from rural areas and 200 from urban areas. (ANI)

